Ted Roof fired as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Ted Roof was fired on Thursday as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Oklahoma, following a season in which the Sooners' defense started strong but struggled down the stretch.

Sooners coach Brent Venables said in a news release that he told Roof he was being let go as defensive coordinator, and that Roof declined an offer to remain on the staff in a different role.

Oklahoma made significant improvements this season, Roof’s second with the Sooners. Oklahoma ranked second nationally with 20 interceptions and sixth in takeaways with 26.

The Sooners held their first five opponents to 20 or fewer points. Oklahoma then handed Texas its only regular-season loss, improving to 6-0.

The rest of the season didn't go as well. The Sooners lost to Kansas and Oklahoma State, and they gave up 520 yards in a 69-45 win over TCU in the regular-season finale.

Roof's final game was a 38-24 loss to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita passed for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

The Sooners, who are leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference next season, will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Before the Alamo Bowl, the Sooners promoted Seth Littrell from offensive analyst to coordinator, filling the void left by Jeff Lebby, who was hired as Mississippi State’s head coach. The Sooners also previously promoted tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to co-offensive coordinator.