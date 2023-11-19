Sanchez kicks 22-yard FG as time expires; Old Dominion beats Georgia Southern 20-17

STATESBORO, Ga. — Grant Wilson passed for a touchdown and added a 30-yard TD reception, Ethan Sanchez kicked a 22-yard field as time expired and Old Dominion beat Georgia Southern 20-17 Saturday night.

Wilson was 17-of-27 passing for 182 yards with no interceptions and his 12-yard touchdown pass to Javon Harvey made it 10-0 with 6:08 left in the second quarter.

Old Dominion (5-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) took a 17-10 lead on a trick play at the end of the third quarter. Wilson handed the ball to Ahmarian Granger on a jet sweep, who threw it back to Wilson as he ran toward the left sideline, juked a defender at the 5 and then dragged another into the end zone.

Brin Davis threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jjay Mcafee with 1:25 left to make it 17-all but Wilson hit Granger for a 17- and 7-yard gains before he ran 28 yards on a keeper to set up the winner by Sanchez.

Sanchez kicked a 47-yard field goal to open the scoring early in the second quarter.

Davis was 20-of-35 passing for 235 yards and Jalen White added 19 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Southern (6-6, 3-4). The Eagles have lost three in a row.

___

