Unbeaten ACC champion Florida State to face SEC's Georgia in Orange Bowl

No. 4 Florida State (13-0, ACC) vs No. 6 Georgia (12-1, SEC), Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Miami Gardens, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia: QB Carson Beck, 3,738 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 72% completion rate.

Florida State: RB Trey Benson, 905 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, 5.8 yards per carry.

NOTABLE

Georgia: The Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak was snapped in the SEC championship game, a three-point loss to Alabama that sent a program that had won the last two national championships plummeting five spots in the CFP rankings. The Bulldogs have gone 89-12 in their last 101 games — 1-5 against Alabama, 88-7 against everyone else.

Georgia wide receiver Anthony Evans III (17) runs the ball during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Florida State: The Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a broken leg on a run play against North Alabama last month and it cost the team a chance to play for the national championship. The consolation prize: a chance to play for the third perfect season in school history. Florida State went 14-0 in 2013 and 12-0 in 1999, both of those seasons ending with national titles.

LAST TIME

Georgia 26, Florida State 13 in Sugar Bowl. (Jan. 1, 2003).

BOWL HISTORY

Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton reacts after a play during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Erik Verduzco

Florida State: 11th appearance in the Orange Bowl, 49th bowl game in school history.

Georgia: Fifth appearance in the Orange Bowl, 62nd bowl game in school history.