Oregon's Mark Asper saves choking man with Heimlich

An Oregon football player helped a choking diner during the traditional Beef Bowl, which brings the teams playing in the Rose Bowl to Lawry's in Beverly Hills for prime rib.

City News Service says Paul Diamond began choking a bit while eating Wednesday.

Oregon guard Mark Asper performed the Heimlich maneuver on Diamond, helping him cough the meat up.

Diamond says he was breathing throughout and not in too much distress, describing it as "not a big deal."

Diamond's son Tom is an Oregon senior.

The Beef Bowl traditionally brings the teams to the restaurant on separate nights for a dinner before the game.

Oregon's opponent, Wisconsin, visits Lawrys Thursday.