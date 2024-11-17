Quentin Hayes scores twice and Air Force blanks Oregon State 28-0

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Quarterback Quentin Hayes had 194 total yards and scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Air Force to a 28-0 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

Hayes completed all five of his pass attempts for 110 yards and he added 84 yards rushing. Dylan Carson led Air Force with 97 yards rushing and the Falcons had a rushing total of 270 yards with four touchdowns.

Air Force (3-7) outgained the Beavers 409 to 175 in total yards and limited OSU to nine first downs.

Hayes scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and his 1-yard TD in the second quarter capped an eight-play, 97-yard drive.

Carson and Owen Allen added short touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

The Beavers (4-6) crossed midfield three times but their drives ended on an interception, a fourth-down sack and a turnover on downs at the Air Force 28.

It was Air Force's first shutout since a 28-0 win over New Mexico in 2020.

