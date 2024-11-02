SportsCollegeCollege Football

No. 1 Oregon loses top WR and punt returner Tez Johnson to apparent shoulder injury against Michigan

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, left, runs after making a...

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, left, runs after making a catch as he is chased by Michigan defensive back Wesley Walker in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Credit: AP/Jose Juarez

By The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Top-ranked Oregon lost No. 1 receiver and punt returner Tez Johnson with an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter of a 38-17 win over Michigan on Saturday.

Johnson had a 21-yard punt return. On the Ducks' second snap, he caught an 11-yard pass and landed on his right shoulder as he was tackled to the turf. He returned to the sideline out of uniform with his right shoulder in a sling.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he did not have an update on Johnson's condition.

Ryan Pellum replaced Johnson when Michigan punted for a second time and fumbled, giving the Wolverines a short field to set up a tying touchdown.

Johnson leads the Ducks and is among NCAA leaders with 64 receptions. The senior has 649 yards receiving, eight receiving touchdowns and one score on an 85-yard punt return.

