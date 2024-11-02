No. 1 Oregon loses top WR and punt returner Tez Johnson to apparent shoulder injury against Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Top-ranked Oregon lost No. 1 receiver and punt returner Tez Johnson with an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter of a 38-17 win over Michigan on Saturday.

Johnson had a 21-yard punt return. On the Ducks' second snap, he caught an 11-yard pass and landed on his right shoulder as he was tackled to the turf. He returned to the sideline out of uniform with his right shoulder in a sling.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he did not have an update on Johnson's condition.

Ryan Pellum replaced Johnson when Michigan punted for a second time and fumbled, giving the Wolverines a short field to set up a tying touchdown.

Johnson leads the Ducks and is among NCAA leaders with 64 receptions. The senior has 649 yards receiving, eight receiving touchdowns and one score on an 85-yard punt return.