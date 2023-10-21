Owen Goss sparks Colgate with early pick-6 in 28-18 victory over Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Owen Goss got things started with a pick-6 and Colgate went on to defeat Georgetown 28-18 on Saturday.

Goss' 59-yard return of an interception was the first of three picks thrown by Hoyas quarterback Tyler Knoop and put Colgate out front 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Raiders added a touchdown pass by Zach Osborne and scoring runs from Winston Moore and Jaedon Henry to build a 28-12 halftime lead.

The only scoring of the second half was a 2-yard run by Georgetown's Joshua Stakely with about 4 minutes left in the game.

Georgetown (4-4, 2-1 Patriot League), looking to remain in first place in the league, came up short as Knoop, the reigning conference offensive player of the week, threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter. He finished 32-of-57 passing for 353 yards.

For Colgate (3-4, 1-1), Osborne was 8-of-12 passing for 95 yards with a touchdown and Jake Stearney was 8 of 13 for 56 yards. Colgate was outgained 446-238 in total offense but did not commit a turnover.

