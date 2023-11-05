SportsCollegeCollege Football

Pavia, Tiavaasue lead New Mexico State to fifth straight win, beating Middle Tennessee 13-7

By The Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Diego Pavia threw for 220 yards, Ron Tiavaasue scored New Mexico's only touchdown and the Aggies beat Middle Tennessee 13-7 on Saturday night.

Tiavaasue's 1-yard score capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive early in the second quarter. Ethan Albertson kicked a 26-yard field goal to end the half with the Aggies up 10-7, and his 38-yarder capped the scoring with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.

Nicholas Vattiato drove the Blue Raiders 75 yards to the New Mexico 15-yard line, but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 to end the game.

Monte Watkins and Pavia combined for 135 yards rushing on 20 carries for New Mexico State (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA), which won its fifth straight game.

Vattiato was 20-of-36 passing for 178 yards with a touchdown pass and interception, and he also had 96 of the Blue Raiders' 168 yards rushing. Elijah Metcalf caught five passes for 69 yards for Middle Tennessee (2-7, 1-4 Conference USA)

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME