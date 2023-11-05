Pavia, Tiavaasue lead New Mexico State to fifth straight win, beating Middle Tennessee 13-7

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Diego Pavia threw for 220 yards, Ron Tiavaasue scored New Mexico's only touchdown and the Aggies beat Middle Tennessee 13-7 on Saturday night.

Tiavaasue's 1-yard score capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive early in the second quarter. Ethan Albertson kicked a 26-yard field goal to end the half with the Aggies up 10-7, and his 38-yarder capped the scoring with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.

Nicholas Vattiato drove the Blue Raiders 75 yards to the New Mexico 15-yard line, but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 to end the game.

Monte Watkins and Pavia combined for 135 yards rushing on 20 carries for New Mexico State (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA), which won its fifth straight game.

Vattiato was 20-of-36 passing for 178 yards with a touchdown pass and interception, and he also had 96 of the Blue Raiders' 168 yards rushing. Elijah Metcalf caught five passes for 69 yards for Middle Tennessee (2-7, 1-4 Conference USA)

___

