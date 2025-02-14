Penn State hires former Temple coach Stan Drayton as running backs coach

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Former Temple coach Stan Drayton has found a new job coaching Penn State’s running backs.

Penn State coach James Franklin announced the hire on Friday. Drayton went 9-25 in three years at Temple before getting fired last November with two games left in the season.

Drayton spent 2017-21 on the staff at Texas, where his roles included assistant head coach, running backs coach and run game coordinator. His long history of coaching running backs also includes stints at Mississippi State (2004), Florida (2005-07 and 2010), Tennessee (2008), Syracuse (2009) and Ohio State (2012-14).

He also coached Ohio State's wide receivers in 2011 and was the Chicago Bears’ running backs coach from 2015-16.

Drayton will work with a Penn State backfield that returns Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who each rushed for over 1,000 yards during the Nittany Lions’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“I am excited and honored to be joining this elite organization led by coach Franklin,” Drayton said in a statement. “I have so much respect for the culture and program he has built here. Penn State has a rich running back tradition and a very talented running back room now. I am thrilled for this opportunity and am looking forward to getting to work.”

Drayton replaces Ja’Juan Seider, who departed after seven seasons. Multiple reports have indicated Seider is taking over as Notre Dame’s running backs coach, though Notre Dame hasn’t yet announced that.