SportsCollegeCollege Football

Trace McSorley is returning to Penn State as assistant quarterbacks coach

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks for a receiver against...

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks for a receiver against Kentucky during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will return to the Nittany Lions as assistant quarterbacks coach.

McSorley was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions (2016-18) and a sixth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2019 NFL draft. He appeared in three games for the Ravens over two seasons and started one of his six games for Arizona in 2022. He was on practice squads for the Bears and Steelers before Washington released him in training camp last year.

Penn State announced McSorley's hiring on social media Tuesday. He will work with quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien. They'll have a three-year starter in Drew Allar, who led the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME