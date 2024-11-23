SportsCollegeCollege Football

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein leaves game with left leg injury against Louisville

Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein (10) looks to pass during the...

Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein (10) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against SMU in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Credit: AP/Gareth Patterson

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein was carted off the field and taken to a hospital with a left leg injury sustained while being sacked in the first quarter of Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference game at Louisville.

The redshirt freshman's left ankle was caught at an awkward angle beneath Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte's hip on a twisting tackle for a 4-yard loss at midfield. Panthers medical personnel rushed to Holstein's aid, with a cart arriving quickly on the field within minutes.

Holstein’s leg was placed in a boot before he was helped onto the cart. He gave a thumbs-up to nearby teammates as he left the field to applause before being taken a hospital.

Holstein started for the Panthers (7-3, 3-3 ACC) after missing last week’s 24-20 home loss to No. 17 Clemson with a head injury sustained in the previous game against Virginia while sliding at the end of a run. He left an Oct. 24 game against Syracuse after taking a hit, but returned against SMU the following week.

Holstein completed 3 of 4 passes for 51 yards before being intercepted in the end zone by Louisville's Stanquan Clark on the game-opening possession. He was relieved by junior Nate Yarnell.

