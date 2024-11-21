Pitt out to halt 3-game ACC slide at Louisville, which looks to rebound from meltdown at Stanford

Pittsburgh (7-3, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville 6-4, 4-3), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 8 1/2.

Series record: Pitt leads, 11-9.

What’s at stake?

Both teams seek to rebound from blowing late leads in losses that eliminated both from ACC contention. Pitt fell 24-20 at home to No. 17 Clemson and has dropped three in a row. Louisville let a 35-21 cushion dissolve in the final 6:37 as host Stanford scored the final 17 points to win 38-35 on a walk-off field goal. Pitt has won three of the past five against Louisville, including 31-24 last season to halt Louisville’s 10-0 start.

Key matchup

Louisville’s 15th-ranked passing attack (284.8 yards per game) behind QB Tyler Shough will challenge a Pittsburgh defense that allows 255.3 yards through the air (111th in FBS). The Cardinals must execute quickly against a fierce Panthers pass rush that averages 8.7 tackles for loss per game (second in FBS), 3.5 sacks (third) and has intercepted 12 passes.

Top players

Pitt running back Desmond Reid. The junior Western Carolina transfer ranks fifth nationally with 157.7 all-purpose yards per game. His 1,419 total yards including 738 rushing, 536 receiving and 145 on punt returns. Reid has four scores each rushing and receiving with a 78-yard punt return TD against Kent State. He caught 10 passes for 108 yards last week against Clemson.

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough. The Texas Tech transfer remains one of the ACC's top passers, ranking third with 2,774 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions on a nearly 64% completion rate. He completed 26 of 39 attempts for 270 yards and a TD at Stanford.

Clemson safety R.J. Mickens (9) trips up Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

Facts & figures

Both teams were penalized 13 times for at least 100 yards in last week’s losses. … Panthers LB Kyle Louis averages 1.5 tackles for loss and has four interceptions. ... Louisville hasn't lost three consecutive home games since the 2018-19 seasons. ... Cardinals RB Duke Watson was the first freshman to rush for three TDs since 1955 in the Stanford loss. He also posted his first 100-yard effort (117 on 11 carries). ... WR Ja'Corey Brooks needs 55 yards to reach 1,000.