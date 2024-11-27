Pittsburgh and BC, both ranked early in year, hope to end the season on a high note

Pittsburgh (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Boston College (6-5, 3-4), Saturday, 3 p.m. EST (The CW)

BetMGM College Football Odds: BC by 3 1/2.

Series record: Pittsburgh leads 18-15.

What’s at stake?

Pitt will try to end an uneven season on an up note. The Panthers have dropped four straight since a 7-0 start, another loss would drop it further down the ACC pecking order when it comes to bowl selection. Boston College earned bowl eligibility for the eighth time in nine years with its victory over North Carolina. A win would give the Eagles seven regular-season victories for the first time since 2018.

Key matchup

BC running backs Kye Robichaux and Jordan McDonald against Pittsburgh run defense. Robichaux has run for 371 yards and five touchdowns in his last three games. In the last two games, McDonald has rushed 36 times for 248 yards and a touchdown. Pittsburgh allowed 212 yards rushing and two scores against Louisville last week.

Players to watch

Pittsburgh: RB Desmond Reid. The Western Carolina transfer has been a consistent bright spot during an inconsistent season by the Panthers. The 5-foot-8 Reid is ranked fifth nationally in all-purpose yards (150.9 per game) and has been the only skill position player who hasn’t regressed in conference play.

BC: DE Donovan Ezeiruaku is second in the country with 13 sacks. His 16 tackles for a loss are tied for fourth in FBS.

Clemson safety R.J. Mickens (9) trips up Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

Facts & figures

Pitt’s Nate Yarnell will likely make his second start at QB this season after redshirt freshman Eli Holstein injured his leg in last week’s loss to Louisville. Yarnell completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with a touchdown and a pick in relief of Holstein against the Cardinals. ... LB Kyle Louis’ 15 1/2 tackles for loss are tops in the FBS among linebackers. ... The Panthers are looking for a sixth eight-win season in Pat Narduzzi’s 10 years running the program. ... Boston College defensive coordinator Tim Lewis starred at cornerback for Pitt from 1979-82. … The teams are 2-2 against each other since both have been in the ACC. … BC’s five home wins are its most since 2018. … The Eagles are looking to win six games at home for the first time since 2009.