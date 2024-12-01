DL Ty Clemons' 55-yard score off INT and WR Reed Harris' splendid TD catch carry BC past Pitt, 34-23

BOSTON —

Boston College defensive tackle Ty Clemons picked off a pass in the middle of the Pitt backfield and rumbled down the field for a score, bringing a roar not only from the fans but from his sideline, too.

Clemons scored on a 55-yard pick-six, Reed Harris made a leaping 28-yard TD grab over a defensive back and BC beat Pittsburgh 34-23 on Saturday.

“We were roommates for a while. Ty is my guy. He's one of my best friends,” BC defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku said. “I was just screaming, honestly. I didn't even know he had the ball. ... I was screaming my head off. Actually, I had a headache after because I was yelling so much.”

Jordan McDonald had a 36-yard scoring run and Kye Robichaux added a 2-yarder for the Eagles (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Grayson James completed 20-of-28 passes for 253 yards with two TDs for BC, which completed its first six-win season (6-1) at home since 2009.

“That was a huge play,” BC coach Bill O'Brien said of Clemons' score. “That was a huge momentum builder there.”

It was the first pick-and-score by an Eagles’ defensive lineman since 2007.

Making his second start of the season after starting QB Eli Holstein left last week’s lopsided loss at Louisville early with a leg injury, Nate Yarnell went 23 of 42 for 296 yards with three TD passes —two to Gavin Bartholomew — for Pittsburgh (7-5, 3-5), which lost its fifth straight.

“Nate got banged up on the first drive of the game,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We went out there, he said: ‘I think I broke my wrist.’ That's what he felt like. But he's a tough son-of-a-gun and I appreciate our players' effort.”

With BC leading 13-7 in the final minute of the second quarter, Yarnell was under pressure from lineman Neto Okpala and tried to throw a pass toward the line as his arm was hit. The 6-foot-3, 273-pound Clemons rumbled straight down for the score, followed by a few of his linemates.

Yarnell hit Bartholomew with a 5-yard shovel pass for a TD that sliced it to 20-17 before Harris jumped over Rashad Battle on a 3rd-and-20 play on the right side of the end zone.

James put it away with a 15-yard TD pass to Kamari Morales midway into the fourth.

Back On Campus

Former BC linebacker Luke Kuechly, who is on the current Pro Football Hall of Fame Ballot, was honored on the field early in the second quarter for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 Class.

“It’s awesome to be named on that list. It’s a group of dudes I grew up watching,” he said of the Pro Ballot. “You look at that list and it’s like: “Dang, man. There’s some big dogs on this list.’’’

The Takeaway

Pittsburgh: An injury to Holstein derailed what started out as a very promising season for the Panthers, who were also without running back Desmond Reid due to an injury. Reid entered the week fifth nationally in all-purpose yards.

Boston College: Under first-year O’Brien, the Eagles are in line to post their first eight-win season since 2009.

Up Next

Pittsburgh: Awaits its bowl invitation on Dec 8.

Boston College: Will receive its eighth bowl opportunity in the last nine years Dec. 8.