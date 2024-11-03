SportsCollegeCollege Football

Dante Chachere accounts for 5 TDs as Portland State beats Sacramento State 58-38

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dante Chachere threw a touchdown pass and ran for four TDs Saturday night to help Portland State beat Sacramento State 58-38.

Delon Thompson scored on 1-yard run to give the Vikings the lead for good with about 4:17 left in the third quarter and, after Sacramento State went three-and-out, Chachere was flushed from the pocket and raced for a 54-yard touchdown that made it 37-24 less than 2 minutes later.

Chachere also scored on runs of 27 yards in the first quarter, 13 yards in the second and 2 yards in the fourth. He finished 14-of-27 passing for 245 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown to Tanner Beaman that gave Portland State (2-6, 2-3 Big Sky Conference) a 24-21 lead early in the third quarter.

Sacramento State (3-6, 1-4) has lost back-to-back games and four of its last five.

Carson Conklin was 31-of-38 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns with an interception for the Hornets. Anderson Grover had eight receptions for 134 yards and a TD. Jared Gipson added two scoring catches.

Thompson finished with 20 carries for 84 yards rushing and two touchdowns. His second TD, from a yard out, capped the scoring with 1:55 to play and came one play after Chacere hit Brandon Alvarez, who finished with six receptions for 105 yards, for a 24-yard gain on a flea flicker.

Portland State ran for 299 yards and seven touchdown and the Vikings scored 41 second-half points.

