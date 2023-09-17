Portland State scores 13 touchdowns, routs North American University 91-0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dante Chachere threw three touchdown passes and five backs ran for seven touchdowns as Portland State shattered the Big Sky Conference record for most points scored in a game, reaching the end zone 13 times in a 91-0 rout of North American University on Saturday.

The Vikings scored four touchdowns through the air, seven on the ground and returned an interception and a punt for a touchdown to set the record with more than two minutes left in the third quarter. Portland State did not score in the fourth quarter. Kicker Gianni Smith was 9-for-9 kicking PATs. Second-stringer Fyodor Henrichs-Tarasenkov was 4-for-4.

North American, an NAIA-member from Stafford, Texas, had 26 yards passing and was held to minus-49 yards rushing. Anthony Schembri punted nine times for the Stallions for 361 yards, averaging 40.1 yards per kick. The Stallions had two first downs, a long pass of eight yards, and a long run of six yards.

Cachere was 6 of 9 passing for 74 yards, with two 16-yard touchdowns to Jermaine Braddock and an eight-yard toss to Samaj Bolin. Quincy Craig and Jobi Mallory each ran for two touchdowns while the Vikings (1-2) amassed 293 yards rushing on 46 carries.

