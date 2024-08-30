SportsCollegeCollege Football

Mercer dismantles Presbyterian 63-10 to kick off season

By The Associated Press

MACON, Ga. — D.J. Smith accounted for four touchdowns and threw for 320 yards and Mercer took charge early in a 63-10 win over Presbyterian in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Dwayne Mcgee ran it from the 3 on Mercer's first drive for a 7-0 lead. Following a Blue Hose field goal, Smith helped lead an eight-play, 62-yard drive that ended with his 13-yard scoring pass to Kelin Parsons and a 14-3 lead.

Smith — who threw three touchdowns and ran for one — plunged in from the 1 for a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Bears scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and posted three TDs in the fourth. Smith threw a 68-yard touchdown to Brayden Smith and connected on a 9-yarder with Tyrell Coard for a 42-3 advantage. Smith's lone punt return was a 75-yard touchdown and the game's final score with 1:39 remaining.

Mercer collected 500 yards on offense and went 8 for 11 on third down conversions.

Presbyterian scored its touchdown when Ty Englehart threw a 24-yard pass to Cincere Gill to reduce the deficit to 42-10 before the end of the third. Engelhart threw for 141 yards and was intercepted twice.

