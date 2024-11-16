Jordan, Pitsenberg good for 3 TDs apiece, Yale pulls away from Princeton 42-28

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Grant Jordan threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Josh Pitsenberger had three touchdowns to lead Yale to a 42-28 win over Princeton on Saturday.

In the oldest rivalry in the Ivy League and second oldest in the nation, the Bulldogs scored the last 21 points to win the 146th game between the two teams.

Pitsenberger, who ran for a career-high 159 yards, scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run midway through the third quarter to tie the game at 28. After Princeton botched a punt, Jordan capped a three-play, 13-yard drive with a 2-yard run to break the tie. Then came the backbreaker, a 90-yard drive capped by Jordan's 31-yard pass to Chase Nenad.

Jordan finished was 13-of-16 passing for 140 yards, including a 5-yard scoring pass to Pitsenberger.

The defense also contributed a touchdown when Inumidun Ayo-Durojaiye forced a fumble that Ejiroghene Egodogbare took 13 yards to the end zone.

Although Yale (6-3, 3-3) is technically still in the hunt for a league title, it is one of the rare occurrences in the last decade the game didn't have major championship implications.

Ethan Clark ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (2-7, 1-5) and John Volker ran for another score. Blaine Hipa threw for 267 yards and a touchdown to AJ Barber, who had seven catches for 108 yards.