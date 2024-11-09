Delaware ends Rhode Island's 7-game win streak with 24-21 victory

NEWARK, Del. — Nick Minicucci threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Marcus Yarns rushed for 174 yards and a score and Delaware defeated Rhode Island 24-21 on Saturday, ending the Rams' seven-game win streak.

Rhode Island had a 14-7 lead after Devin Hightower's 21-yard fumble return late in the first quarter but Yarns scored on a 27-yard run off a direct snap — to go over 2,000 yards career rushing — and Nate Reed added a 25-yard field goal late in the first half for a 17-14 lead.

Jake Thaw made a leaping catch in right corner of the end zone for a 7-yard score to extend the Fightin' Blue Hens' lead to 24-14 late in the third quarter.

Hunter Helms threw a 20-yard TD to Greg Gaines III with 6:23 to go but Gavin Moul's interception at the Rhode Island 37 ended the Rams' last chance in the final minute.

Minicucci was 25-of-34 passing for 187 yards.

Helms was 15 of 23 for 181 yards and two scores and an interception. The Rams, ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, rushed for only 89 yards.