Poffenbarger accounts for 4TDs to send Albany past Richmond 41-13 in second round of FCS playoffs

By The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. — Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and fifth-seeded Albany mostly went unchallenged in beating Richmond 41-13 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Albany plays the winner of tonight's matchup between Southern Illinois at fourth-seeded Idaho.

Griffin Woodell ran it in from the 9-yard line for Albany's first score which occurred on its second offensive possession. Woodell had a 40-yard run on the drive to move the ball into Spiders territory.

After holding Richmond to three-and-out, Poffenbarger led a five-play, 47-yard drive that ended with him throwing a 7-yard score to Marqeese Dietz for a 14-0 advantage with 20 seconds left before the end of the first quarter.

Poffenbarger added 19-yard scoring run midway through the second, and Albany's defense got in on the scoring with Bill Hackett's 71-yard pick-6 of Kyle Wickersham with 3:27 before halftime for a 27-0 lead.

Richmond finally got on the board when Camden Coleman in relief of Wickersham completed an 11-yard scoring pass to Nick DeGennaro as time expired to close the half. Coleman threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

In the third, Poffenbarger was credited with a rushing touchdown when he recovered a Woodell fumble in the end zone. He threw 12-yard score to Brevin Easton to close the third.

Albany (10-3) shared the Coastal Athletic Association title with Richmond and automatic qualifier Villanova (10-2), the eighth seed. The three each finished atop the CAA with 7-1 records. Albany and Richmond did not play during the regular season.

Richmond (9-4) entered with a seven-game win streak after a 2-3 start.

