Two-point conversion pass that bounces off lineman into teammate's hands gives CCSU a 2OT win

By The Associated Press

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Isaac Boston caught a two-point conversion pass that deflected off his own lineman's helmet and gave Central Connecticut State a 35-33 double-overtime victory over Robert Morris on Saturday to send them into a conference championship showdown.

The Blue Devils (6-5, 4-1) will host Duquesne, unbeaten in the Northeast Conference, for the league's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs next week.

Boston's game-winning catch came after Elijah Howard's touchdown on a double-reverse. The Colonials had scored a touchdown on their second possession but their two-point try failed.

Robert Morris intercepted CCSU on the first play in overtime but a field-goal attempt by Jayson Jenkins was wide. Jenkins kicked a field goal at the end of regulation to tie the game.

Rob Carter Jr. had a 92-yard kickoff return and a 50-yard pick-6 in the first half which ended with the Colonials leading 17-10.

CCSU trailed 24-10 going into the fourth quarter but rallied with the help of a 49-yard fumble return for a score by Christopher Jean.

