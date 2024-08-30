Monangai ties career-best with 165 yards rushing and scores TD as Rutgers beats Howard in opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Reigning Big Ten Conference rushing champion Kyle Monangai matched his career-best by running for 165 yards and a touchdown to lead Rutgers to a 44-7 victory over two-time defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Howard on Thursday night.

Transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw three touchdowns and defensive back Eric Rogers returned an interception 52 yards for a score on Howard's first possession as the Scarlet Knights overcame a slow start in winning their eighth straight non-conference game.

Antwan Raymond scored on an 11-yard run on the final play of the game. There was no PAT.

The final play annoyed Howard coach Larry Scott, who said he would not have gone for a touchdown with :07 left on the clock and the Scarlet Knights leading 38-7.

“I think we’re both two competitive people and in that situation, Scott said. “I would have chosen to handle it a little bit differently. I can’t speak for him.”

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said he was just trying to give his backups a chance to play and was not running up the score.

Eden James, the son of NFL great Edgerrin James, scored on a 2-yard run late in the first half for Howard, which received a $425,000 guarantee to face a Power 4 opponent. Redshirt sophomore Ja'shawn Scroggins started his first game at quarterback for the Bison and ran for 67 yards and passed for 116.

Howard running back Eden James (5) carries the ball as Rutgers defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) leaps in pursuit during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Andrew Mills

“Obviously disappointed in the results,” Scott said. “I thought there were some good things that we can definitely build off of. However, the result is not nearly what we came here to do and accomplish.”

Monangai had 19 carries and scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter in averaging 8.7 yards per carry. The senior also had 165 yards against Temple early last season, when he led the conference with 1,262 rushing yards. He had seven 100-yard games.

Kaliakmanis had a 2-yard scoring pass to Dymere Miller in the first half and added scoring passes of 34 yards to Samuel Brown and 3 yards to converted defensive end Kenny Fletcher in the second half. The University of Minnesota transfer hit eight different receivers in going 15 of 24 passing for 147 yards and no interceptions.

Jai Patel had a 36-yard field goal late in the first half to give Rutgers a 17-7 lead.

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) runs the ball for a defensive touchdown after he intercepted a Howard pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Andrew Mills

Rutgers rushed for 329 of its 476 total yards yards with Brown adding 68 yards on 14 carries.

Rutgers returned most of its Top 20-ranked defense this season and the unit got the Scarlet Knights on the board on Howard's first posession when Rogers intercepted Scroggins and returned it 52 yards down the left sideline for a touchown.

“When you play an FCS opponent, they’re definitely different levels of FCS,” Schiano said of Howard. “And this team is a very good football team. They’re going to have great success if they can stay healthy. So much respect for their program.”

THE LINE

The BetMGM College Football Odds line for the game finished started with Rutgers being a 34 1/2 favorite and ended up around 38. The final touchdown may have changed the result for some people who bed the game. The officials ended the game without a PAT.

UP NEXT:

Howard: Plays home opener against Mercyhurst on Sept. 7.

Rutgers: Faces Akron at home on Sept. 7.