South Dakota scores three touchdowns in second quarter, tops Sacramento State 34-24 in FCS playoffs

VERMILLION, S.D. — Aidan Bouman threw two touchdown passes, Charles Pierre rushed for 123 yards and No. 3-seed South Dakota defeated Sacramento State 34-24 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

South Dakota had three quick-strike touchdowns in the second quarter. First, Josiah Ganues intercepted a Kaiden Bennett pass, setting up the Coyotes at the Sac State 33. Three plays later, Bouman threw to Javion Phelps for an 18-yard touchdown. Two plays later, Mi’Quise Grace scooped a fumble by Bennett and raced 56 yards for another touchdown. On the second play after a Sacramento State touchdown drive, Bouman connected with JJ Galbreath on a 75-yard touchdown pass.

Marcus Fulcher's second 2-yard touchdown run of the second quarter got the Hornets within 24-14 at halftime. Travis Theis added a 3-yard touchdown run for South Dakota in the third quarter for a 31-14 lead. The teams exchanged field goals in the fourth quarter before Sacramento State wrapped up the scoring with a 3-yard TD pass from Carson Camp to Jared Gipson.

Bouman was 11-of-16 passing for 174 yards and the Coyotes (10-2) racked up 368 yards of total offense.

Camp was 14-of-23 passing for 168 yards and the Hornets (8-5) had 350 total yards.

South Dakota, which has defeated five top 25 teams this season, advance to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of Saturday's game between North Dakota State and Montana State.

It was Sacramento State's fourth consecutive appearance in the second round and the Hornets reached the quarterfinals last year.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here