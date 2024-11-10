Montana State rushes for seven touchdowns in 49-7 romp over Sacramento State

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Tommy Mellott and Julius Davis both had two of Montana State's seven rushing touchdowns and the Bobcats rolled to a 49-7 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday.

Ty McCullouch raced 64 yards for a score on the third play from scrimmage and Montana State (10-0, 6-0 Big Sky Conference) — ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll — never looked back.

Mellott added a 14-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Davis had a 5-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and Mellott ran it in from the 13 late to put the Bobcats up 28-0 at halftime.

Scottre Humphrey had a short touchdown run and Adam Jones raced 57 yards for a score and a 42-0 lead with 9:56 left in the third quarter.

Davis polished off a 14-play drive with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Jones had a 78-yard run and finished with 159 on only five carries for Montana State. Humphrey rushed 12 times for 129, while Davis totaled 76 yards on 15 carries. The Bobcats finished with 508 yards on the ground. Mellott completed 7 of 10 passes for 89 yards.

Carson Conklin completed 12 of 27 passes for 138 yards with one interception for Sacramento State (3-7, 1-5). The Hornets avoided being shut out on Curron Borders 43-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.