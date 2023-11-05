SportsCollegeCollege Football

Salter's 4 TD passes help Liberty beat Louisiana Tech 56-30, improve to 9-0

By The Associated Press

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Kaidon Salter threw four touchdown passes, Quinton Cooley and Aaron Bedgood scored two touchdowns apiece and Liberty beat Louisiana Tech 56-30 Saturday night to improve to 9-0 for the first time in program history.

Jacob Barnes made a 26-yard field goal to open the scoring with 11:21 left in the first quarter but Salter answered with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bentley Hanshaw just over a minute later and threw a 24-yard scoring strike to CJ Daniels that made it 14-3 with 1:27 remaining in the period.

Bedgood scored on a 5-yard run and his 4-yard touchdown reception with 6 seconds left in the half gave the Flames (9-0, 7-0 Conference USA) a 28-10 lead.

Noah Frith scored on a 55-yard catch-and-run before Cooley, who finished with 179 yards rushing, added TDs of 29 yards in the third quarter and 7 yards in the fourth.

Hank Bachmeier was 22-of-33 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-3). Keith Willis Jr. scored two short rushing touchdowns.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME