Watson's TD run gives Sam Houston 23-17 overtime win against Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. — Hunter Watson rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to give Sam Houston a 23-17 overtime win over Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Watson went around the left end on a keeper and dove to the pylon for the winning points. Sam Houston (5-2, 5-1) is tied with Western Kentucky in second place, a game back of Jacksonville State in Conference USA. The Bearkats play at Jacksonville State before finishing the regular season at home against Liberty.

Austin Welch was wide left with a 36-yard field-goal attempt on Kennesaw State's overtime possession. The Owls (1-9, 1-5) weren't able to give Chandler Burks his first win as interim head coach. Burks took over for Brian Bohannon, who was fired on Sunday after Kennesaw State lost to UTEP 43-25 in double overtime.

Watson rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 179 yards with an interception. Jay Ducker rushed for 111 yards on 18 carries.

Watson's 32-yard completion to Simeon Evans down to the Kennesaw State 37 led three plays later to Ducker going around right end to score from 17 yards out with four minutes left and a 17-10 lead.

The Owls started their final drive in regulation on their 29 and took 10 plays before scoring on Davis Bryson’s 9-yard TD pass to Carson Kent with 25 seconds left.

A Hail Mary was tipped away in the Kennesaw State end zone to send the game to overtime.

Bryson threw for 137 yards, one touchdown and an interception.