Smith's career-high 205 yards rushing carries San Diego past Morehead State 37-14

By The Associated Press

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Isaiah Smith ran for a career-high 205 yards on 31 carries and scored a touchdown and San Diego beat Morehead State 37-14 in a season-ending contest for both teams on Saturday.

Grant Sergent threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns for San Diego (8-3, 6-2 Pioneer Football League) which ended the season with a four-game win streak and winners of six of seven.

The Toreros finished in sole possession of second place in the PFL behind Drake (7-1), which clinched the league outright with a 49-10 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Drake beat San Diego 30-28 on a walk-off field goal on Sept. 28 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Bryce Patterson threw for 133 yards and a touchdown and James Louis ran for a touchdown for the Eagles (7-5, 5-3).

