SC State blasts Morgan State to clinch MEAC and advance to Celebration Bowl to face SWAC champ

BALTIMORE, Md. — Backup quarterback Ryan Stubblefield threw for two touchdowns and South Carolina State drubbed Morgan State 54-7 on Saturday to clinch the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title.

The Bulldogs (8-2, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) built a 26-0 lead and were never challenged. The last time South Carolina State reached eight wins was 2019 when it went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in conference.

Eric Phoenix, who was 10-of-11 passing, threw a 31-yard touchdown to Justin Smith-Brown with 6:03 left in the first quarter for the game's first score. But after a 15-yard run that ended with an awkward slide, Phoenix limped off the field and didn't return.

Early in the second, Tyler Smith raced 86 yards for a touchdown. The point-after attempt failed and South Carolina State led 13-0.

On the Bears' (5-6, 2-2) ensuing drive, Jarod Washington came up with a 32-yard pick-6 of Dominique Anthony. The failed two-point conversion made it 19-0. Later, Diego Addison had a 100-yard pick-6 of Anthony in the third that made it 47-7.

Malique Leatherbury scored the Bears only touchdown with an 11-yard run with 3:10 left before intermission.

South Carolina State will end the regular season against Norfolk State on Nov. 23.

Regardless of the outcome of that game, the Bulldogs will face the winner of the SWAC championship game between Jackson State and Southern in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14.