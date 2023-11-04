Seth Henigan's 5 total TDs lead Memphis past South Florida 59-50

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seth Henigan passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to help Memphis beat South Florida 59-50 on Saturday.

Henigan's 4-yard touchdown run came on the first possession of the game — for the first of three Memphis touchdown drives in the first quarter.

Henigan’s 85-yard connection with Roc Taylor made it 52-42 with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter. Memphis went ahead 59-42 with 3:20 left on Brandon Thomas' 8-yard scoring run.

Henigan was 23 of 40 for 349 yards for Memphis (7-2, 4-1 American). He had scoring plays of 3, 2, 10 and 18 yards. Taylor made five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Demeer Blankumsee added six grabs for 142 yards.

Byrum Brown also passed for over 300 yards — and five touchdowns — for South Florida (4-5, 2-3). Brown completed 31-of-39 passes for 357 yards with an interception.

___

