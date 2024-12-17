Former Alabama coach Mike Shula takes over as South Carolina offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Alabama head coach Mike Shula is South Carolina's new offensive coordinator, getting a three-year contract worth $1.1 million a season.

The school's board of trustees approved the agreements for Shula along with extensions and raises for the Gamecocks other nine assistants on Tuesday. The amended contracts included making defensive coordinator Clayton White the school's highest paid assistant ever with a salary of $1.9 million next year and upping that to $2 million in 2026 and $2.1 million in 2027.

Shula, who joined the program as an offensive analyst in March, will also coach quarterbacks. He replaces Dowell Loggains, the team's offensive coordinator the past two years who took over as Appalachian State's head coach earlier this month.

The agreements come after a season where the Gamecocks, picked 13th in the expanded Southeastern Conference this seasons, went 9-3 and won their final six games — four of those over ranked opponents.

Shula will be tasked with improving the play of sophomore passer LaNorris Sellers, a dynamic first-year starter who threw for 1,481 yards and 13 touchdowns in South Carolina's six-game win streak. Sellers also rushed for four more TDs during that stretch.

South Carolina will face Illinois in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

Shula, the son of late, great NFL coach Don Shula, played quarterback for the Crimson Tide and coached the team from 2003-06.

South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard (5) autographs a hat before an NCAA college football game against Wofford, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

His most recent coaching job before joining South Carolina was as senior offensive assistant for the NFL's Buffalo Bills in 2022 and 2023.

White was rewarded for his defense's play. The team finished third in the SEC in overall defense (313 yards allowed per game) and fifth in scoring defense (17.8 points a game). The Gamecocks were second in the SEC with 40 sacks while defensive end Kyle Kennard led the league with 11.5 sacks.

White's new agreement ties him to South Carolina through the 2027 season.

Offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley received a raise of $265,000 to $675,000 next year. Receivers coach Mike Furrey got a raise of $225,000 to $650,000. Linebacker and defensive ends coach Sterling Lucas got a $200,000 raise to $775,000. Defensive backs coach Torian Gray got a $150,000 raise to $850,000. Defensive line coach Travian Robertson receive a $150,000 raise to $550,000.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Special teams coach Joe DeCamillis got a $50,000 raise to $850,000. Tight ends coach Shawn Elliott received a $10,000 raise to $760,000 next year. Elliott's salary will increase to $775,000 the final two years of the deal.

Running backs coach Marquel Blackwell received a $5,000 raise to $580,000.

—-

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football