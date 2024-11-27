No. 9 SMU kept champion mindset in move to ACC and is already in title game before finale vs. Cal

DALLAS — SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings and his teammates have worn shirts throughout their Atlantic Coast Conference debut season declaring the Mustangs as defending champions.

“Just gives us confidence to know that we can continue to go on and win another one as well without having any doubt,” Jennings said. "So just having a reminder that we can do it.”

After winning the American Athletic Conference title last year, the ninth-ranked Mustangs (10-1, 7-0 ACC, No. 9 CFP) will now play in the ACC championship game — and maybe the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff — no matter what happens in their regular-season finale. They host fellow league newcomer California (6-5, 2-5) on Saturday in their first game as a top 10 team since 1985.

Coach Rhett Lashlee wanted his players to keep that championship mindset when moving into a power conference.

“Let’s act like it, let’s believe it, let’s know that’s who we are,” Lashlee said this week. “We haven’t talked about it since August, but yeah, that was the whole point (of the shirts). And not that we thought it was going to win us any games, but there's a mindset and a mentality ... let's carry ourselves like defending champs.”

Before looking ahead to the ACC title game, where the winner will advance to the playoff, the Mustangs have a chance to clinch the regular-season title outright and finish conference play without a loss for the second year in a row. Their 16-game conference winning streak is a school record, and that doesn't include the AAC title game win in Jennings' first start last December.

“They’ve done a great job in recruiting and, you know, developing their team,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the Mustangs. “It’s easy to see when you turn on the tape why their record is what it is. So it’s a great challenge in every phase.”

Southern Methodist running back Brashard Smith (1) and wide receiver Jordan Hudson (8) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. Credit: AP/Mike Kropf

Cal is bowl eligible after a win last week over Stanford, the other ACC newcomer.

Miami or Clemson?

The opponent in the ACC championship game will be determined by the outcome of eighth-ranked Miami’s game at Syracuse, which will be played at the same time as the Mustangs’ regular-season finale. The Hurricanes (10-1, 6-1) are in the title game with a win. But if they lose, SMU will face No. 12 Clemson (9-2, 7-1) on Dec. 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mustangs have never played either team.

Tough to run

The ground game could be tough for both teams. SMU is the ACC's top rushing defense, allowing only 95.9 yards per game and a league-low 10 touchdowns. The Bears are next, giving up only 106.4 yards rushing per game, and facing the league's third-best rusher. SMU's Brashard Smith is averaging 99 yards rushing per game, and has run for 13 TDs.

Close differences

Cal has won three of its last four games since losing its first four ACC games by a combined nine points. The 24-21 win over Stanford was the Bears' second one-score win this season.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee celebrates after winning an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. Credit: AP/Mike Kropf

“I think you'd be hard-pressed to find a better 6-5 team in America,” Lashlee said. “I think you can conservatively say they very, very easily should be 9-2. I mean, five one-score games and two or three of them, a very makeable kick away from winning those against good people.”

The Mustangs’ only loss was 18-15 to No. 19 BYU on Sept. 6, but they have also had three one-score wins. That includes a fourth-quarter touchdown to win at Louisville, and overcoming six turnovers (with no takeaways) in a 28-27 overtime win at Duke.

Streaks and strong finishes

SMU is 10-1 in November games in Lashlee's three seasons. ... Since Jennings became their starting quarterback in September, the Mustangs have averaged 41.1 points during an eight-game winning streak. ... SMU has won 23 consecutive games when scoring at least 30 points. ... SMU's Collin Rogers has kicked seven field goals over 50 yards, one shy of the NCAA single-season record set in 1982 by Tennessee's Fuad Reveiz.

Champion teammates

Cal sophomore quarterback Fernando Mendoza and SMU senior defensive end Elijah Roberts were high school teammates in Miami when Columbus High won the Florida Class 8A state championship in 2019.