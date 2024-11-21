No. 13 SMU can get into ACC title game by winning at Virginia

No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC, No. 13 CFP) vs. Virginia (5-5, 3-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: SMU by 9 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

What’s at stake?

Both teams can reach season goals with a victory. SMU would clinch a spot in the ACC championship game in its first season as a member of the conference. Virginia would become bowl eligible for the first time since 2021.

Key matchup

Virginia’s Jonas Sanker has proven himself one of the nation’s top defensive backs this year, but the safety is going to be tested by SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings and the Mustangs’ wide receiver depth. SMU has had at least seven receivers catch a pass in every game this season except one, and its versatile offense has proven able to handle injuries and adversity along the way. Virginia has had success when blitzing, but SMU has allowed just 11 sacks in 10 games this season.

Players to watch

SMU: Running back Brashard Smith does it all, with 1,026 rushing yards, 203 receiving and an additional 243 on kickoff returns. Last week, he became the 12th player in program history to break the 1,000-yard mark in a season as a running back.

Virginia: Third-string QB Grady Brosterhous comes in for short-yardage situations, when the team runs a play inspired by the Philadelphia Eagles’ “tush push.” Brosterhous is 8 of 9 this year when needing the yard. It’s a family specialty for offensive lineman Blake Steen, whose older brother Tyler is on the Eagles' offensive line.

SMU wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. (13) celebrates after his touchdown reception with offensive lineman PJ Williams (59) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in University Park, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

Facts & Figures

Virginia has won three of its last six home games against AP Top 25-ranked opponents. … SMU has won nine consecutive road games. … The Mustangs have the ACC’s best run defense, allowing just 99 yards per game. … Virginia has rushed for at least 125 yards in each of its last two games. … This is senior day for the Cavaliers.