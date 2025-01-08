Tyler Van Dyke is heading to SMU after a major knee injury cut short his only season at Wisconsin

Tyler Van Dyke, whose only season at Wisconsin was cut short because of a major knee injury, is moving on to SMU.

The quarterback's transfer destination was reported by multiple media outlets Wednesday and his agent, Shawn O'Dare, congratulated him on social media.

Van Dyke was a three-year starter at Miami, where he was 2021 ACC rookie of the year, and he transferred to Wisconsin after the 2023 season.

He won the Badgers' starting job in preseason practice and led them to two wins before he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the opening series of a Sept. 14 loss to Alabama.

SMU is expected to bring back 2024 starter Kevin Jennings, who led the Mustangs to 11 wins and the College Football Playoff. Jennings' backup, Preston Stone, transferred to Northwestern.

Van Dyke has thrown for 7,891 yards and 55 touchdowns in a combined 35 games with Miami and Wisconsin. He has one year of eligibility.

Van Dyke already had connections with SMU. Coach Rhett Lashlee was Miami offensive coordinator from 2020-21, and D’Eriq King, one of Van Dyke's Miami teammates, is the Mustangs' quarterbacks coach.

Nebraska landed Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett, who started 11 games at right tackle and one game at left tackle this season. Pritchett fills a major area of need for the Cornhuskers. Bryce Benhart, who started a school-record 54 games, has exhausted his eligibility after having been the Cornhuskers’ primary right tackle since 2020.

Clemson announced the signing of edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander, who was a five-star recruit when he signed with Alabama in 2022. Alexander was a reserve linebacker for the Crimson Tide for three seasons, with most of his contributions coming on special teams. He's expected to provide depth for the Tigers, who lost A.J. Hoffler to the portal last month.