SportsCollegeCollege Football

Lopez throws for 3 TDs and South Alabama rolls past Southern Miss 35-14

By The Associated Press

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gio Lopez threw three touchdown passes, Fluff Bothwell ran for 104 yards, and South Alabama defeated Southern Miss 35-14 on Saturday.

Lopez threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Jaguars (6-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) rallied from an 8-0 deficit to lead 14-11 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Lopez hit Jamaal Pritchett on a 40-yard touchdown pass and Wesley Miller returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown that made it 28-11.

Bothwell's 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter wrapped up the scoring.

Southern Miss scored on a 7-yard pass from Tate Rodemaker to Davis Dalton, plus a two-point conversion in the first quarter and Connor Gibbs hit two field goals, one a 59-yarder on the last play of the first half.

Lopez was 15-for-24 passing for 193 yards. Pritchett caught eight passes for 102 yards.

Rodrigues Clark had 115 yards on the ground for the Golden Eagles (1-10, 0-7).

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME