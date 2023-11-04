SportsCollegeCollege Football

South Dakota hangs on to beat Southern Illinois 14-7

By The Associated Press

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Aidan Bouman and Travis Theis scored on 1-yard touchdown runs and Brendan Webb capped a big defensive day with a pass deflection for an interception in the final seconds of South Dakota's 14-7 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

After Aidan Quinn threw a 6-yard TD pass to Nic Baker to cut South Dakota's lead to 14-7 with three minutes left, the Salukis (6-3, 3-3) got the ball back a minute later on their 47-yard line. D'Ante Cox made a juggling catch while falling to the turf for a 27-yard completion and a first-and-goal from the 5 with under a minute left. It was fourth-and-2 when Webb deflected Baker's pass and Blake Holden grabbed it to secure the win.

Webb also had four sacks with two pass breakups for South Dakota (7-2, 5-1).

The Salukis outgained the Coyotes 333-196. Baker threw for 228 yards. Ro Elliott had 57 yards rushing, putting him over the 2,000-yard career mark.

The Salukis came in ranked 11th in the FCS coaches' poll and the Coyotes No. 12.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME