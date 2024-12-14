South Dakota State rolls past Incarnate Word 55-14, advances to FCS semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in leading two-time defending champion South Dakota State past Incarnate Word 55-14 on Saturday in an FCS quarterfinal.

Third-seeded South Dakota State (12-2) will face either No. 2 North Dakota State or No. 7 Mercer in the semifinals. North Dakota State and Mercer met later in the day.

In the first half, Gronowski completed only 4 of 11 passes but two of the completions were touchdown throws to Griffin Wilde. Gronowski also had touchdown runs of 3 yards and 1 yard.

The South Dakota State defense allowed only 121 yards in the first half and set up the offense for 10 points. An interception by Matthew Durrance set up a short touchdown drive and a fumble recovery by Tucker Large led to a field goal that made it 31-0 at halftime.

Gronowski connect with David Alpers on a 59-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in the third quarter for a 38-7 lead.

UIW scored on back-to-back possessions to get within 38-14 but the Jackrabbits broke it wide open in the fourth quarter with a field goal and 1-yard touchdowns by Kirby Vorhees and Brenden Begeman.

Gronowski finished with 174 passing yards on seven completions in 16 attempts. Amar Johnson ran for 133 yards. The Jackrabbits gained 477 yards on offense.

Zach Calzada was 37-of-51 passing for 249 yards with a touchdown for UIW (11-3).

UIW finished with 337 yards of offense but was 4-for-15 converting on third down and 1 for 5 on fourth.

South Dakota State also defeated UIW in the regular season, 45-24 on Sept. 7. All three of UIW's losses were against Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents, two against South Dakota State and one against Southern Illinois.

