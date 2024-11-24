SportsCollegeCollege Football

South Dakota State ensures share of MVFC title smashing FBS-bound Missouri State 45-9

By The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mark Gronowski threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns and Amar Johnson ran for two touchdowns and South Dakota State overwhelmed Missouri State 45-9 on Saturday and claimed a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference regular-season title.

With the win and North Dakota State’s loss to South Dakota, the Bison, Coyotes and Jackrabbits (10-2, 7-1) all secure a three-way tie for the Missouri Valley Football Conference regular-season title.

Missouri State (8-4, 6-2) entered averaging 37 points per game.

It was Missouri State’s final game as a Missouri Valley Football Conference member before joining Conference USA and the FBS ranks in 2025. Missouri State kicks off next season on Aug. 30 when it travels to Southern Cal.

