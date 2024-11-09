Mark Gronowski, Griffin Wilde connect for 3 TDs and South Dakota State posts 38-7 victory over UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Mark Gronowski threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns — with 140 yards and three scores going to Griffin Wilde — and South Dakota State scored 28 second-quarter points to post a 38-7 victory over North Dakota on Saturday.

South Dakota State (8-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) has won six of the last seven meetings in the series with North Dakota (5-5, 2-4), including the last four.

On the first play of the second quarter, Angel Johnson rolled around the right side for a 29-yard touchdown run. Then Gronowski had scoring strikes of 25 and 39 yards to build a 24-7 lead.

Dawson Ripperda recovered a fumble at the North Dakota 27 and Amar Johnson capitalized on the short field with a 6-yard rushing touchdown for a 31-7 lead.

Wilde scored on a 47-yard grab for the only points of the second half.

Angel Johnson and Amar Johnson each rushed for 70-plus yards and a touchdown. Angel Johnson finished with 100 yards to hit the century mark for the second straight game and Amar Johnson added 74. South Dakota State had a 457-248 advantage in total offense.

Simon Romfo was intercepted one time for North Dakota, which dropped its third game in a row. Isaiah Smith had nine carries for 87 yards and a touchdown.

North Dakota, which missed a field goal on the opening drive of the game, scored its only points on its next possession in the first quarter.