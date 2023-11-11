South Dakota turns back North Dakota 14-10 after giving up opening kickoff return TD

VERMILLION, S.D. — Keyondre Jones and Charles Pierre Jr. ran for touchdowns in the second half and South Dakota's defense kept North Dakota in check for a 14-10 win on Saturday.

The Coyotes (8-2, 6-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked sixth in the FCS Coaches Poll, held the No. 12 Fighting Hawks (6-4, 4-3) to a field goal after Red Wilson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

South Dakota had two turnovers and just 187 yards in the first half but held North Dakota to 99 yards. The Fighting Hawks turned a fumble into a CJ Elrichs 42-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

A 14-yard punt return by Carter Bell set the Coyotes up at midfield and Jones capped a quick six-play drive with a 2-yard run at 6:54 of the third quarter.

Pierre's 10-yard scamper capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive with 8:26 to go.

South Dakota ended up with 416 yards of offense with Aidan Bouman completing 20-of-28 passes for 307 yards.

North Dakota finished with 211 yards.

