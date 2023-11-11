SportsCollegeCollege Football

South Dakota turns back North Dakota 14-10 after giving up opening kickoff return TD

By The Associated Press

VERMILLION, S.D. — Keyondre Jones and Charles Pierre Jr. ran for touchdowns in the second half and South Dakota's defense kept North Dakota in check for a 14-10 win on Saturday.

The Coyotes (8-2, 6-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked sixth in the FCS Coaches Poll, held the No. 12 Fighting Hawks (6-4, 4-3) to a field goal after Red Wilson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

South Dakota had two turnovers and just 187 yards in the first half but held North Dakota to 99 yards. The Fighting Hawks turned a fumble into a CJ Elrichs 42-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

A 14-yard punt return by Carter Bell set the Coyotes up at midfield and Jones capped a quick six-play drive with a 2-yard run at 6:54 of the third quarter.

Pierre's 10-yard scamper capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive with 8:26 to go.

South Dakota ended up with 416 yards of offense with Aidan Bouman completing 20-of-28 passes for 307 yards.

North Dakota finished with 211 yards.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME