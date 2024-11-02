SportsCollegeCollege Football

Bryce Archie helps South Florida pull away for 44-24 victory over Florida Atlantic

By The Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Bryce Archie threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in a 24-point third quarter, and South Florida pulled away for a 44-21 victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday night.

South Florida (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) trailed 14-7 at halftime, but Archie pulled the Bulls even with a 1-yard touchdown run on their first possession of the third quarter.

Cam Fancher answered with a 63-yard scoring strike to CJ Campbell Jr. four plays later to regain the lead for Florida Atlantic (2-6, 0-4). But Archie sandwiched a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sean Atkins and a 3-yarder to Kelley Joiner around John Cannon's 34-yard field goal in a 17-point run that left the Bulls with a 31-21 advantage heading to the final quarter.

Joiner had a 17-yard touchdown run and Ta'Ron Keith scored on a 55-yard run from there as South Florida outscored the Owls 37-7 in the second half for its second straight win after a three-game slide.

Campbell scored on a 9-yard run to give FAU a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

The Bulls pulled even midway through the second quarter on a 64-yard touchdown run by Nay'Quan Wright. Campbell scored on a 30-yard run on third-and-3 to put the Owls in front 14-7 at halftime.

Archie completed 19 of 32 passes for 206 yards for South Florida. Wright had 117 yards on 17 carries; Joiner rushed 11 times for 89 yards; and Keith had 81 yards on his three carries as the Bulls rushed for 319.

Fancher totaled 306 yards on 22-for-42 passing for the Owls. Campbell carried 12 times for 90 yards and caught five passes for 78.

