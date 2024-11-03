Antonio Martin Jr.'s TD run in OT rallies SE Louisiana to 30-27 victory over Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas — Antonio Martin Jr. scored on a 4-yard run in overtime and Southeast Louisiana rallied for a 30-27 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Martin's game-winning run for SE Louisiana (5-5, 4-1 Southland Conference) came after Ben Woodard kicked a 30-yard field goal to give Lamar (5-4, 2-2) a 27-24 lead.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter until Lamar took a 24-21 lead with 1:18 left in regulation. Jakolby Longino connected with Kyndon Fuselier for a 34-yard touchdown three plays after an interception by Kristian Pugh. SE Louisiana kicker Riley Callaghan forced OT with a 37-yard field goal on the final play.

Martin finished with 18 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Sawyer completed 23 of 38 passes for 208 yards with one interception for the Lions. Darius Lewis had seven receptions for 93 yards.

Longino and Robert Coleman combined for 124 yards on 11-for-23 passing for Lamar. Coleman was picked off twice. Khalan Griffin accounted for more than half of Lamar’s offensive output with 146 yards on 29 rushes.

Coleman scored on a 35-yard run as Lamar grabbed a 7-0 lead on its sixth play from scrimmage.

Coryell Pierce returned an interception 50 yards for a score just 53 seconds into the second quarter to pull the Lions even. Coleman capped off a 12-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run and the Cardinals led 14-7 at halftime.

Woodard's 38-yard field goal pushed Lamar's lead to 10 early in the third quarter. SE Louisiana answered with Martin's 2-yard touchdown run and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Sawyer to Lewis on the final play of the quarter for a 21-17 advantage.