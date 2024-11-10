SportsCollegeCollege Football

Jake Curry's 3 TD passes lead Southern Illinois past Youngstown State after facing 28-point deficit

By The Associated Press

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Jake Curry threw for 300-plus yards with three touchdowns and Southern Illinois rallied from a four-touchdown deficit to defeat Youngstown State 37-33 on Saturday.

It marked the first conference win of the season for Southern Illinois (3-7, 1-5 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

The Penguins (3-8, 2-5) took a 28-0 lead on three touchdown passes and a touchdown run by Beau Brungard and led 30-12 at halftime. Youngstown State still led 33-18 through the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was all Southern Illinois. Jerrian Parker had a 1-yard touchdown run, then Curry threw 18-yard to Colton Hoag for a score. The failed two-point conversion left YSU ahead 33-31 with 2:59 remaining.

The Salukis forced a three-and-out, then drove 65 yards in three plays, culminated in Curry's 20-yard pass to Bradley Clark for the go-ahead score. Another two-point conversion try came up short, leaving the score 37-33.

The Penguins drove to the SIU 17 on their final drive but ran out of time on a third-down incompletion.

Curry was 19-of-26 passing for 322 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He led the Salukis with 78 yards rushing. Allen Middleton caught seven passes for 102 yards, including a touchdown.

Brungard completed 18 of 31 passes for 266 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He ran for 121 yards with the three touchdowns and his leading receiver was Max Tomczak with 154 yards.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME