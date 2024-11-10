Jake Curry's 3 TD passes lead Southern Illinois past Youngstown State after facing 28-point deficit

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Jake Curry threw for 300-plus yards with three touchdowns and Southern Illinois rallied from a four-touchdown deficit to defeat Youngstown State 37-33 on Saturday.

It marked the first conference win of the season for Southern Illinois (3-7, 1-5 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

The Penguins (3-8, 2-5) took a 28-0 lead on three touchdown passes and a touchdown run by Beau Brungard and led 30-12 at halftime. Youngstown State still led 33-18 through the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was all Southern Illinois. Jerrian Parker had a 1-yard touchdown run, then Curry threw 18-yard to Colton Hoag for a score. The failed two-point conversion left YSU ahead 33-31 with 2:59 remaining.

The Salukis forced a three-and-out, then drove 65 yards in three plays, culminated in Curry's 20-yard pass to Bradley Clark for the go-ahead score. Another two-point conversion try came up short, leaving the score 37-33.

The Penguins drove to the SIU 17 on their final drive but ran out of time on a third-down incompletion.

Curry was 19-of-26 passing for 322 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He led the Salukis with 78 yards rushing. Allen Middleton caught seven passes for 102 yards, including a touchdown.

Brungard completed 18 of 31 passes for 266 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He ran for 121 yards with the three touchdowns and his leading receiver was Max Tomczak with 154 yards.

