Clifton McDowell's two fourth-quarter TD runs rallies McNeese to 21-7 victory over Southern

By The Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Clifton McDowell had two fourth-quarter touchdown runs, D'Angelo Durham added a third and McNeese rallied for a 21-7 victory over Southern on Saturday night, spoiling the Jaguars' season opener.

Neither team scored until Southern took advantage of a McNeese turnover to grab a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Jamarius Brown sacked McDowell for a 6-yard loss on first down and Zak Yassine recovered a fumble by Joshon Barbie on the next play, giving Southern the ball on the Cowboys' 32-yard line. Jaylon Wood's 1-yard plunge capped an eight-play drive.

The Jaguars' lead stood until McDowell scored on a 6-yard run on the second play following a blocked field-goal attempt and return with 11 minutes remaining.

McDowell gave McNeese (1-1) the lead on a 1-yard plunge with 9:24 left following a Southern turnover at its own 2-yard line.

Durham's 2-yard scoring run with 5:04 to go capped a six-play, 70-yard drive.

