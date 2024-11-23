SportsCollegeCollege Football

Tanner, Charles connect for 2 TDs and Robert Morris tops Stonehill 31-13

By The Associated Press

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Zach Tanner threw two touchdown passes to Shawn Charles and Robert Morris ended the season with a 31-13 win over Stonehill on Saturday.

Tanner and Charles hooked up for an 86-yard score on the second snap for the Colonials (7-5, 4-2 Northeast Conference) and then went for 51 yards to make it 21-0 after one quarter.

Tanner was 13 of 20 for 268 yards with two interceptions. Charles caught four passes for 149 yards.

DJ Moyer capped a 69-yard drive in the first quarter with a 1-yard plunge.

Danny Hurley kicked two field goals to help get the Skyhawks (1-10, 0-6) within eight points but a field goal and a Turner Schmidt fumble recovery for a score wrapped up the game for Robert Morris.

