Dempster, Stony Brook survive Bryant in a 31-30 OT win

By The Associated Press

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Roland Dempster ran for 103 yards and scored one of his two touchdowns in overtime and Stony Brook never trailed in a 31-30 win over Bryant on Saturday.

Stony Brook's Tyler Knoop completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Freeman to give the 20th-ranked FCS Seawolves (7-2, 4-1 Coastal Athletic Association) a 24-10 lead with 9:16 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5) came right back when on the first play from scrimmage on their ensuing drive, Markiel Cockrell exploded through the middle and raced 75 yards for a touchdown to reduce the deficit to 24-17.

Early in the fourth, Brennan Myer threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tristen Riley to knot it at 24 with 13:32 left in regulation. Dempster's 2-yard touchdown made it 31-24 in the extra session.

Myer threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Landon Ruggieri to make it 31-3 but the point-after attempt failed to end the game. Stony Brook — which went 0-11 last year — won for the seventh time in its last eight games.

Myer threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns for Bryant.

Stony Brook leads the all-time series 5-1.

