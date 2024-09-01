Marshall quarterbacks combine for 5 touchdown passes in 45-3 win over Stony Brook

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Transfer quarterbacks Stone Earle and Braylon Braxton each threw for a pair of touchdowns and Marshall defeated Stony Brook 45-3 in both schools' season opener Saturday night.

Earle, a transfer from North Texas started and played into the third quarter. Braxton, coming over from Tulsa, took over early in the second half and then Cole Pennington finished behind center and also had a touchdown pass. The trio combined to go 21 of 32 for 290 yards.

A.J. Turner rushed for 119 yards on eight carries, including an 80-yard score. Christian Fitzpatrick had four catches for 97 yards and a score. Elijah Metcalf added two touchdown catches and Carl Chester and Bralon Brown one each.

The Thundering Herd had 549 yards total offense and scored 21 fourth-quarter points in a game that endured a weather delay.

The Seawolves of the FCS were 0-10 last season and have a new head coach in Billy Cosh.