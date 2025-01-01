Superdome in New Orleans on lockdown for security sweeps after deadly truck attack

NEW ORLEANS — The Superdome, set to host a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Georgia and Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night, was on lockdown for security sweeps after a truck plowed into a New Year's crowd about a mile away, killing 10 people and injuring more than 30.

People with offices in the Superdome — including officials with the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference — were told not to come into work until further notice.

However, there was no immediate word that the Sugar Bowl, scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m., might be delayed.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said. "We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”

A person familiar with the situation said there was no immediate indication that the game would be delayed but that officials were waiting to get an all-clear from authorities that it would be safe to keep the event at the 70,000-seat stadium on schedule.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive and fluid nature of the discussions with authorities.

The casualties occurred when a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans’ famed French Quarter early on New Year’s Day. The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack at about 3:15 a.m. along Bourbon Street near Canal Street, the FBI said.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, background, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Georgia will face Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game on Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

The Georgia and Notre football teams arrived in New Orleans on Sunday and have been staying at downtown hotels just blocks away from where the violence occurred.

A statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Association said that “all team personnel and members of the official team travel party have been accounted for.”

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno told WDSU-TV: “What you’ll see today for the Sugar Bowl, which will go on, is that the perimeter for security around the Superdome has been extended to be a larger zone.”

“So expect obviously extra security. There are more police officers who are coming in.”

A mounted police officer arrives on Canal Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd earlier in New Orleans, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Kevin McGill

The Superdome, which is about 20 blocks away, also is scheduled to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

The first Super Bowl after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, also was held in New Orleans, and there was a massive security perimeter for that game including street closures surrounding the Superdome and officers — including snipers — on the tops of surrounding high-rise buildings, as well as on the roof of the dome itself.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans,” the NFL said in a statement. "The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans.

“These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events," the statement continued. "We are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience.”

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Clearwater, Florida, and AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry in Atlanta contributed to this report.