No. 15 Notre Dame, 21st-ranked Oregon State missing plenty of starters going into Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl: No. 21 Oregon State (8-4, Pac-12) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (9-3, independent), Dec. 29, 2 p.m. Eastern (CBS)

Line: Notre Dame by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series record: Oregon State leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are missing plenty of starters in the third meeting between Notre Dame and Oregon State. Both of the previous meetings were in bowl games. Both were won by Oregon State. The Beavers are trying to get a victory for interim coach Kefense Hynson before Trent Bray takes over the job following the departure of Johnathan Smith to Michigan State. The Irish have a shot at the 23rd 10-win season in school history and sixth in the past seven seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson vs. Notre Dame S Xavier Watts. The presence of Watts is a bit of surprise with the national leader in interceptions choosing to play while eligible to enter the NFL draft. Watts has seven picks, while Gulbranson is making his first start since being named the Las Vegas Bowl MVP last season. He had 165 yards passing and two total touchdowns in a 30-3 victory over Florida. Beavers starter D.J. Uiagalelei and backup Aidan Chiles are transferring.

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) plays during an NCAA college football game against Oregon on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. The Sun Bowl is matching No. 15 Notre Dame and 21st-ranked Oregon State. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Notre Dame: QB Steve Angeli is set for his first career start after Sam Hartman opted out of the game. Angeli, a redshirt freshman, played in seven games, completing 19 of 25 passes for 272 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Nine years ago, Malik Zaire was a redshirt freshman when he made his first career start for the Irish in a bowl game. Zaire was the Music City Bowl MVP in a 31-28 victory over No. 22 LSU, passing for 96 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 96 more with another TD.

Oregon State: RB Deshaun Fenwick. With Damien Martinez sidelined coming off a suspension over an arrest on a charge of driving under the influence, Fenwick gets a shot as the lead back in the last of his 35 games with the Beavers. Fenwick played parts of three seasons at South Carolina before his three-year run with Oregon State. He has 500 yards and five touchdowns this season and 2,024 yards and 18 scores for his career.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is one of three bowls outside the New Year's Six or the College Football Playoff matching two ranked teams. ... Watts isn't the only defensive standout who decided to play for Notre Dame. LB JD Bertrand had a team-high 75 tackles with 2 1/2 sacks and four pass breakups. ... Oregon State S Kitan Oladapo has 237 career tackles going into his 46th and final game. ... A win would make the Irish 21-21 all-time in bowl games. ... The Beavers are in a third consecutive bowl game for the first time since going to four in a row from 2006-09.