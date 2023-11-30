Clemson coach Dabo Swinney lets go of offensive line and defensive ends coaches

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is letting go of offensive line coach Thomas Austin and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

Swinney announced Thursday that the two staffers would not return next season.

Hall had joined Clemson as an analyst in 2015 and was part of the program through both its national championships after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. He was promoted to defensive ends coach in 2018.

Swinney said he and Hall talked this week and agreed to mutually part ways.

Austin was a former Clemson center who joined the staff as analyst in 2021 and took over the offensive line the next season when Robbie Caldwell moved to another role.

Swinney said it's his responsibility as head coach to do what's best for the program going forward.

“After a few days of deep thought and evaluation, I believe this was a change we needed to make,” he said.

Clemson's offense ranked sixth in the ACC this season in total yards, most touchdowns and rushing yards.

It's the second straight postseason that Swinney dismissed an assistant with Clemson ties from his coaching staff. A year ago, Swinney let go of offensive coordinator and former Tigers quarterback Brandon Streeter to hire Garrett Riley from TCU.

