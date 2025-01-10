Syracuse QB Kyle McCord announces plans to declare for NFL draft

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord announced Friday on social media that he is declaring for the NFL draft after one season with the Orange.

McCord leads the nation with 4,779 yards passing this season, a total that broke Deshaun Watson’s Atlantic Coast Conference single-season record. He made the AP's all-bowl team after passing for 453 yards and five touchdowns in a victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

Before that, McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns as the Orange beat then-No. 6 Miami 42-38 in the regular-season finale and knocked the Hurricanes out of the ACC title game.

McCord ranks fourth nationally with 34 touchdown passes, production that helped the Orange finish with a 10-3 record.

“I want to be the one who brought (Syracuse football) back to what it once was,” McCord said after the win over Miami. “That’s a testament to this team. This win shows that Syracuse is for real and being part of that team that turned things around, that’s going to last forever."

McCord thanked Syracuse coach Fran Brown for his part in what he called “an incredible journey to this point.”

“I will be forever grateful for your constant belief and trust in me during my time at Syracuse,” McCord said of his coach in a statement.

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord (6) passes under pressure from Washington State edge Raam Stevenson (45) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Denis Poroy

McCord started his career at Ohio State. He passed for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season.